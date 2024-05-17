Whether you're planning a long road trip or spending much of your day in your car, having all the essentials you need can make a big difference.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has compiled a list of car must-haves that will keep your space clean, organized and ready for anything.
For example, there's a mini handheld car vacuum on Amazon that you can use to clean up crumbs, dust, sand, pet hair and more. Bergamotto also found a car organizer for travel and storage, plus a weather-resistant rooftop carrier for luggage.
Check it all out below!
Cleaning: ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner
This No. 1 bestselling car vacuum has four stars on Amazon and more than 299,000 reviews. It features three attachments -- a flathead, extendable or brush nozzle -- plus a carry bag and a filter-cleaning brush. It is designed to use on the go and boasts an ability to tackle food spills, sand, dog hair and beyond. This vacuum also has an LED light to help find messes under the seats or at night.
Organization: CALPAK car organizer
CALPAK's car organizer has a near-perfect rating (4.9 stars!) and is available in multiple colors. It features three main compartments for organization and a water-resistant interior and exterior. Plus, transport the organizer with its carrying handle.
NEXPOW car jump starter
Don't take off on a long road trip without a jump starter. It boasts a more powerful booster, upgraded protections, an LED flashlight and more.
AstroAI portable air compressor
This portable tire air pump is the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Wheel & Tire Air Compressors & Inflators category. It has 4.5 stars and mor than 86,000 reviews. Plus, it's on sale!
NEXPOW car rooftop cargo carrier bag
On a long trip, stop squeezing into your seat in between all of your luggage. This car rooftop cargo carrier bag "was designed to withstand extreme weather conditions such as sand, wind, rain, snow and sun," according to Walmart. Fill it with luggage and attach to your car's crossbars or a roof basket. Shop it now for 70% off!
Best emergency car kit
You can never be too prepared for a road trip. This roadside assistance emergency kit will give you peace of mind when faced with any bump along the road. It comes with a headlight, non-slip work gloves, bandages, a tire pressure gauge, jumper cables and more. All tools live in one bag for easy storage.
Best kids' tray
Planning a road trip is stressful enough, but finding ways to entertain your toddler can make or break your ride.
With the Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray, all the activities to keep your child occupied on the road are in one place! The tray comes with a dry erase board, marker slots, and has pockets to store coloring books, snacks and more.
Best car charger
The Nekteck car charger has universal compatibility with optimized charging for USB-C devices for all your on-the-go charging needs. This is a must-have on your road-trip checklist.
