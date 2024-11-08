Electric blankets can bring cozy warmth to your home during the colder months, making them a thoughtful holiday gift for that hard-to-shop-for person in your life.
With so many options on the market, it’s important to focus on the key features that ensure both safety and ease of use for maximum comfort and usability.
Below, we have rounded up some of the top points to consider when shopping, as well as top picks to consider.
Tip 1: Safety features
When shopping for any electric heating product, look for automatic shut-off, overheat protection, and UL or ETL certification for peace of mind.
Sunbeam Printed Royal Sherpa Foot Pocket Heated Throw Electric Blanket
- $59.99
- $68.89
- Amazon
Tip 2: Material and comfort
Make sure to select the material that best suits your needs and preferences, such as fleece, sherpa or cotton.
Electric Heated Blanket Throw, Super Soft Flannel Heating Blanket with 8 Hours Auto Off 10 Fast Heating Levels Sherpa Heated Blanket with Overheating Protection
- $38.99
- Amazon
Tip 3: Heat settings
Be sure to look for multiple heat settings -- ideally with dual controls for larger blankets -- which allow for a customizable and luxury experience.
Westinghouse Electric Blanket Queen, Heated Blanket Queen Size with 10 Heating Levels and 1 to 12 Hours Heating Time Settings
- $109.99
- Amazon
Tip 4: Ease of cleaning
To make sure your blanket stays in its best condition, be sure to check if it is machine-washable and/or dryer-safe.
Tip 5: Cord length
This might not be a feature you would normally consider when purchasing a regular blanket: Make sure the heated blanket's cord is long enough to reach a nearby outlet comfortably. This is crucial, especially if you plan to use the blanket in bed.