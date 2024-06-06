When summer nights become unbearably hot, getting a good night's sleep can feel impossible.
Fortunately, cooling pajamas are designed to help you stay comfortable and dry, ensuring a restful slumber despite the rising temperatures.
The best cooling pajamas are crafted from materials that wick away moisture, promote airflow and feel soft against the skin.
Why choose cooling pajamas?
- Breathability: Cooling pajamas are typically made from lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton, bamboo and linen. These materials allow air to circulate freely, preventing overheating and keeping you cool throughout the night.
- Moisture-wicking: Many cooling pajamas feature moisture-wicking properties, which draw sweat away from the skin and evaporate it quickly. This helps you stay dry and comfortable even on the warmest nights.
- Softness: Comfort is key when it comes to sleepwear. Cooling pajamas are often made from fabrics that are not only breathable and moisture-wicking but also incredibly soft and gentle on the skin.
Cool-jams Wicking Sleepwear Set
This set is crafted from moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly and feels cool to the touch. The relaxed fit and breathable material make it ideal for those who tend to sweat at night.
- $88
- Amazon
Soma Cool Nights Lace Chemise
Soma combines luxury with comfort in this cooling chemise. The lightweight fabric wicks away moisture, and the relaxed fit ensures ease of movement.
- $69
- Soma
Latuza Women's V-neck Sleepwear Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Made from bamboo viscose, this pajama set is exceptionally breathable and soft. The V-neck top and matching shorts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
- $39.99
- Amazon
Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set
Crafted from 100% bamboo viscose, these pajamas are hypoallergenic, breathable, and incredibly soft. The set includes a button-down top and drawstring pants, perfect for a cool, comfortable night’s sleep.
- $69
- Cozy Earth
Lunya Washable Silk Relaxed Button Up Short Set
This stylish sleep set is made from a 100% washable mulberry silk offering superior breathability and moisture management. The set includes a relaxed-fit top and matching shorts.
- $228
- Lunya
Gisele Tencel Modal Sleepshirt
Made from a blend of modal and spandex, the Eberjey Gisele Sleepshirt is ultra-soft, breathable, and stretchy. The classic design includes a button-down top, perfect for warm summer nights.
- $118
- Eberjey
Women's Cooling 3 Piece Pajama Set - Robe Tank and Shorts
Land's End offers a breathable pajama set made from a lightweight jersey. Thebreathable fabric keeps you cool and dry, while the relaxed fit adds to the overall comfort.
- $99.95
- Land's End
Women's Comfort Stretch Sleep PJ Short Set
This pajama set is made from 97% cotton, known for its breathability and softness. The set includes a short-sleeved top and shorts, perfect for staying cool on summer nights.
- $64.95
- L.L. Bean
The Cooling Piped Pajama Set
Bare Necessities offers a lightweight, breathable pajama set made from a cotton-polyester blend. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry, while the relaxed fit adds to the overall comfort.
- $34 to $43.50
- Bare Necessities