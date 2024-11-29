Black Friday is famous for its deals on electronics, so we've rounded up a list of the lowest prices on TVs, desktop computers, speakers and gaming consoles to help you check off your shopping list.
Below, you'll find some of the year's biggest discounts on products like the bestselling INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV that's currently marked down to less than $70 or the HP 22 inch All-in-One Desktop PC that's $100 off.
Speakers are a great buy right now and make wonderful gifts, especially with JBL's ever-popular PartyBox 110 on sale for under $200 or the Beats Pill for under $100.
And of course, gaming consoles are huge around the holidays, so we've highlighted some options from PlayStation and Xbox, including PS5 consoles and PS5 controllers, to help you save when shopping for your favorite gamer.
Read on for these Black Friday deals and many more!
Black Friday TV deals
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23)
- $69.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Hisense - 55" Class S7 Series CanvasTV 4K QLED TV with Hi-Matte Display and UltraSlim Wall Mount (2024)
- $699.99
- $999.99
- Best Buy
Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA 3 LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2024)
- $599.99
- $699.99
- Best Buy
LG 65" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV with Dolby Vision B3 Series - OLED65B3PUA
- $998
- $1299
- Walmart
TCL 65” Class S4 (65S41BR) 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV with Roku TV (NEW 2024)
- $228
- $378
- Walmart
TCL - 55" Class NXTFRAME TV 4K QLED Smart Frame TV with Google TV and Flush Wall Mount (2024)
- $699.99
- $1499.99
- Best Buy
Black Friday desktop computer deals
HP 22 inch All-in-One Desktop PC, FHD Display, Intel N200, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 Home, 22-dg0012 (2024)
- $379.99
- $479.99
- Amazon
Lenovo - IdeaCentre AIO 24" FHD IPS LCD All-In-One - Intel U300 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive - Gray
- $349.99
- $499.99
- Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 5430 All in One Desktop - 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, Intel Core 5-120U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Graphics, Windows 11 Home, Onsite & Migrate Service - White
- $559.99
- $749.99
- Amazon
Black Friday speaker deals
JBL PartyBox 110 - Portable Party Speaker with Built-in Lights, Powerful Sound and deep bass, Black
- $199
- $345.95
- Amazon
Beats Pill (2024 Release)-Portable Bluetooth Speaker- Up to 24H Battery Life, Water Resistant, Bluetooth, Apple & Android Compatible, Seriously Loud Sound for Home, Outdoor and Travel- Champagne Gold
- $99.95
- $149.95
- Amazon
Sony - XG300 Portable Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker - Black
- $149.99
- $349.99
- Best Buy
Beats Pill - Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Portable Charger via USB-C - Up to 24 Hours Battery Life, IP67 Water Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Microphone – Statement Red
- $99.95
- $149.95
- Amazon
Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker, Large Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C, Built-in 3.5mm AUX Input, Blue Dusk
- $299
- $399
- Amazon
Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Black & Brass
- $179.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Red)
- $39.95
- $49.95
- Amazon
Bose New Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar, Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with Voice Control and Amazon Alexa Built-in, Works with Google Assistant Capabilities, Black
- $399
- $499
- Amazon
Black Friday gaming console deals
Microsoft - Xbox Series X 1TB All-Digital Console (Disc-Free Gaming) - Robot White
- $399.99
- $449.99
- Best Buy
Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - White
- $374.99
- $449.99
- Best Buy
Retro Game Console, Wireless Retro Game Console, 24500+ Games Built-in, 9 Emulators, 4K HDMI Output, Dual 2.4GHz Wireless Game, Plug and Play Video Games, Black(64G)
- $39.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle - White
- $424.99
- $499.99
- Best Buy
Xbox Series S, 512GB SSD, All Digital Gaming Console, Robot White
- $248
- $299.99
- Walmart
Nex Playground Game System, Indoor Family Game Night, Fun Games & Physical Play, Unique AI-Powered Motion Tracking Video Game Console, Transforms Living Room into a Family or Party Games Space
- $159
- $199.99
- Amazon
Black Friday PS5 controller deals
Sony - PlayStation 5 - DualSense Wireless Controller - White
- $54.99
- $74.99
- Best Buy
Sony - PlayStation 5 - DualSense Wireless Controller - Midnight Black
- $54.99
- $74.99
- Best Buy