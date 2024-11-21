Amazon's Black Friday Week starts now.
Don't miss out on all that Amazon has to offer ahead of Black Friday, including lightning deals on beauty, home, holiday, fashion and tech finds to fulfill your wish list.
Black Friday Week also includes doorbuster deals on brands like Samsung, Beats, Fitbit, Vitamix, Philips and Hanes. Beats Solo 4 headphones and the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender are now 50% off, for example.
There are plenty of items that make great gifts: The Frameo digital picture frame, now under $50, is the perfect gift for parents or grandparents. The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, now under $25, is a helpful tool for anyone who likes to cook and the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch, now 40% off, would be ideal for the fitness enthusiast in your life. Consider COSRX's snail mucin serum for skin care lovers and discounted Levi's jeans for the fashion-forward.
We're sifting through all of the deals to find the ones we think you should shop now.
Continue below for our picks!
Amazon Black Friday Week: Deals on tech
Amazon Black Friday Week: Deals on home and kitchen
Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil & Dehydrate, Smart Thermometer, Black/Silver
- $149.99
- $259.99
- Amazon
Shark IZ562H Cordless Pro Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ and Odor Neutralizer
- $199.99
- $399.99
- Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Week: Deals on beauty
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- $59.96
- $109.96
- Amazon
Amazon Black Friday Week: Deals on fashion
Amazon Black Friday Week: Deals on holiday
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Christmas Tree
- $390.45
- $879.99
- Amazon
The Children’s Place Family Matching, Christmas and Holiday Pajama Sets, Cotton, Kids 2 Piece
- $13.94
- $20.97
- Amazon
Ravensburger Christmastime 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults
- $21.19
- $24.99
- Amazon