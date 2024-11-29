Black Friday is here, and we're rounding up deals on tech, fashion, goods for the home and more, all starting at 40% off.
Don't miss major discounts on brands like Breville, Ninja, Beats, Shark and more, including Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones for 54% off and a Shark robot vacuum under $300.
Shop up to 40% off deals at Carhartt, 50% off at J.Crew, 40% off at Madewell, and much more. There, find Black Friday deals that make great holiday gifts, like sneakers for outdoor enthusiasts, and a Madewell tote bag for a gift for Mom.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Shop more deals!
LATEST DEALS || SEEN on GMA || $25 or LESS || $100 or LESS || AMAZON || APPLE || BEAUTY || ELECTRONICS || FASHION || FITNESS & WELLNESS || GMA Favorites || HOME || JEWELRY || KITCHEN || LAPTOPS || LUGGAGE & TRAVEL || MATTRESSES || SHOES || TECH || TOYS
Black Friday home deals
Breville the Infuser Espresso Machine, One Size, Stainless Steel
- $349.99
- $599.95
- Amazon
Black Friday tech deals
Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian – Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $159.99
- $349.95
- Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation
- $299.99
- $599
- Amazon
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV
- $897.99
- $1497.99
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds with AppleCare+ for Headphones (2 Years) - White
- $98
- $178.95
- Amazon
Black Friday beauty deals
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser – Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, 11 oz
- $21
- $42
- Sephora
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- $59.96
- $109.96
- Amazon
Black Friday fashion deals
Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Logo Graphic Sweatshirt
- $38.88 - $41.99
- $64.99 - $69.99
- Carhartt
Grand Ambition Small Convertible Luxe Backpack
- $143.95 + Use promo code HOLIDAY
- $278
- Cole Haan
The Essential Medium Bucket Tote
Use promo code MADEBETTER.
- $100.80
- $168
- Madewell
Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Gains Full-Zip Hoodie - Heather Red
- $44.99
- $89.99
- Fanatics
Women's FeatherFree Insulated Vest
- $23.98 - $29.97
- $59.95 - $59.95
- Lands' End
Black Friday deals for kids
KOKODI LCD Writing Tablet, 10 Inch Colorful Toddler Doodle Board Drawing Tablet
- $13.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
The Loyal Subjects Marvel Superama Carnage with Scenic Diorama & Base
- $8.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball with Interactive 8 inch Blue Plush Toy and 80+ Sounds and Reactions
- $40.99
- $84.99
- Amazon
Best Choice Products Kids 12V Electric Ride-On Car Officially Licensed Ford Mustang w/ Remote, LED Lights - Black
- $109.99
- $418.99
- Walmart