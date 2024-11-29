Black Friday jewelry deals are just in time for pre-holiday shopping, especially if you're planning to get engaged and want to save big on an even bigger rock.
Below, we've rounded up several of the top Black Friday deals you'll find on engagement rings, wedding rings, fine jewelry and other shiny wearables that are great for gifting.
Popular fine jewelry vendor Blue Nile is offering up to 50% off select jewelry for the big day, while the diamond experts at James Allen have slashed prices by 40% on everything from opulent tennis bracelets to anniversary bands sure to wow this holiday season.
Non-traditional engagement and wedding rings are represented here, too, such as with pieces from Kay Jewelers' stunning Le Vian collection marked down by half and even an under-$100 Moissanite ring from Walmart featuring vintage-inspired filigree detailing.
We've also included plenty of options that are great for more traditional gifting, including picks from the ultra-chic, genderless designs of Their Jewelry and popular baubles from the queen of everyday glam, Kendra Scott.
Whoever you're shopping for, jewelry is always the right choice. Take advantage of these rare discounts and start shopping our top Black Friday jewelry picks below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Black Friday engagement and wedding rings
Multi-Diamond Center Octagon Frame Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw 10K White Gold
- $749.99
- $999.99
- Kay Jewelers
IGI 0.42 Carat J-VS2 Excellent Cut Round Diamond Cable Solitaire Engagement Ring
- $880
- $1200
- James Allen
Lab Grown Marquise Diamond Bezel Ring in 18K Yellow Gold (2 Ct. Tw.)
- $1800
- $3600
- Blue Nile
Moissanite Large Oval Engagement Ring (8 ct. t.w.) in 10k Gold
- $1207.50
- $3450
- Macy's
JeenMata Vintage Filigree Bezel 1.5 Carat Oval Shape Moissanite 5-Stone Milgrain Decorative Engagement Ring In 18K White Gold Plating Over Silver
- $99
- $529
- Walmart
Lab-Grown Diamonds by KAY Oval-Cut Engagement Ring 3-1/2 ct tw 14K Rose Gold
- $3499.99
- $6999.99
- Kay Jewelers
Seven Stone Emerald Lab Grown Diamond Ring in 14k Yellow Gold (2 Ct. tw. - F-G / VS2-SI1)
- $1730
- $3460
- Blue Nile
Oval Sapphire and Diamond Double Halo Micropavé Ring in 18k White Gold (9x7mm)
- $2655
- $5310
- Blue Nile
Round Brilliant and Emerald Toi et Moi Engagement Ring
- $1903.30
- $2719
- Charles & Colvard
Lab-Grown Diamonds by KAY Oval-Cut Engagement Ring 1-3/4 ct tw 14K Yellow Gold
- $2079.99
- $3199.99
- Kay Jewelers
Le Vian Pear-Shaped Blue Topaz Ring 1/4 ct tw Diamonds 14K Strawberry Gold
- $999.99
- $1999.99
- Kay Jewelers
Le Vian Diamond Ring 1/5 ct tw 14K Strawberry Gold
- $584.99
- $899.99
- Kay Jewelers
14K White Gold Seven Stone Emerald Cut Lab Grown Diamond Anniversary Ring (1.00 CTW - F-G / VS2-SI1)
- $1008
- $1680
- James Allen
14K White Gold 2.0mm Traditional Slightly Curved Wedding Ring
- $162
- $270
- James Allen
Black Friday fine jewelry deals
1/4 CT. T.W. Certified Lab-Created Diamond and Polished Interlocking Circles Station Bracelet in 10K Gold (F/SI2)
- $610.35
- $939
- Zales
Ezra Oversized Curb Chain Bracelet 925 Recycled Sterling Silver
- $182
- $242
- Their Jewelry
14K Yellow Gold 7 Inch Four Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet (1.00 CTW - H-I / SI1-SI2)
- $1554
- $2590
- James Allen
LOVE JW Quatrefoil Heart Pendant
When you spend more than $200 at Jane Win, use code FREEGIFT to receive free jewelry with your purchase.
- $328
- Jane Win
Demi-fine and costume jewelry deals
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Strand Necklace
- $60
- $80
- Kendra Scott
Kleinfeld Womens Bridal Special Occasion Delicate Cubic Zirconia Adjustable Bracelet
- $33
- $55
- Amazon
GNOCE Baker's Mixer Pendant Charms 925 Sterling Silver Dangle Charm for Bracelet
- $23.96
- $29.95
- Amazon
Lyle Gold Snake Linear Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
- $68.60
- $98
- Abbott Lyon
Clover Custom Name Bracelet (Gold)
- $62 + Use promo code BLACK40
- $105
- Abbott Lyon