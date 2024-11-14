Dolly Parton continues her reign as America's sweetheart with a whimsical collection of pink butterfly jewelry created in collaboration with Texas-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott.
The collection includes various necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets that range from petite, subtle nods to the singer's iconic style to bold statement pieces that promise to take center stage of any outfit they're worn with. Pink and ivory baubles lean heavily into the butterfly motif Parton is known to love, as well as classic Kendra Scott shapes that pop up throughout the brand's offerings.
This pairing is particularly special to Scott, whose own birth year -- 1974 -- coincided with the release of Parton's album "Love is Like a Butterfly," the title track of which was a No. 1 hit for the singer.
Deepening this connection, Scott designated the 1974 Butterfly Statement Necklace the standout collectible of the collaboration with only 1,974 numbered and certified necklaces produced. Parton herself owns No. 1, while Scott has No. 1974.
These pieces have arrived just ahead of the holiday season and make ideal gifts for Dolly Parton and country music enthusiasts, but they're also wonderful for anyone who just loves a bit of feminine sparkle to dress up their look.
Shop the jewelry below!
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Gold Elisa Convertible Butterfly Multi-Strand Necklace
- $98
- Kendra Scott
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Vintage Silver Elisa Convertible Butterfly Multi-Strand Necklace
- $98
- Kendra Scott
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Vintage Silver Butterfly Stud Earrings in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
- $98
- Kendra Scott
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Gold Butterfly Short Pendant Necklace
- $85
- Kendra Scott
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Gold Butterfly Stud Earrings in Light Pink Iridescent Abalone
- $98
- Kendra Scott
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Gold Butterfly Cocktail Ring in Light Pink Iridescent Abalone
- $80
- Kendra Scott
Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott Gold 1974 Butterfly Statement Necklace
- $350
- Kendra Scott