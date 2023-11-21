Miley Cyrus is godmother Dolly Parton's biggest fan.

Following the release of Parton's newest album, "Rockstar," Cyrus shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing her in front of Parton's billboard for the album on Hollywood Boulevard.

"That moment when you're driving down Hollywood Boulevard and you see your godmother, the rockstar Dolly Parton," Cyrus says in the video. "I love you so much Aunt Dolly, congratulations on your rock 'n' roll album. I love you."

Cyrus captioned the post, "@DollyParton reigning over hollywood 🦋."

"Rockstar" was released Nov. 17.

For the new album, Parton teamed up with several legendary rock artists to sing her version of iconic rock songs. Some of the artists that Parton collaborated with include Elton John, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Stevie Nicks, and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The legendary country singer also covered "Wrecking Ball" with Cyrus for the album.

"I love her like a child. I love her like my own," Parton said about Cyrus in a previous ABC News special, "Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll."