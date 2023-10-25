Dolly Parton's "Rockstar" album is heading to movie theaters.

To celebrate the release of her highly-anticipated "Rockstar" album next month, Parton announced on Wednesday that she will throw a first-listen fan event in movie theaters and cinemas worldwide on Nov. 15, and select encores on Nov. 16.

At "Dolly Parton 'ROCKSTAR': The Global First Listen Event," event-goers will hear full songs from the new album for the first time and view never-before-seen footage.

The event will also feature a never-before-seen performance of a holiday song, "Circle of Love," and a rare performance of her hit song, "9 to 5."

"I am excited to know that my fans around the world will be able to come together and be the first to hear a sneak peek of my Rockstar album," Parton said in a press release. "I am so proud of this music, and I am humbled by all the wonderful artists who joined me. I cannot wait for people to hear it!"

Proceeds from ticket sales of the event will benefit the nonprofit Music Will and its global partner organizations, according to the press release.

Courtesy of Butterfly Records. Photo by Vijat Mohindra.

In addition to the first-listen event, Parton will also perform some tracks from her debut rock album and some of her biggest hits at The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show at the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day.

Parton announced that she would do a rock album after she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. In May, it was announced that the album would be released later this year.

"Rockstar" will feature 30 songs, which will be spread over four LPs and two CDs. It will feature Parton's collaborations with rock legends such as Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus and more.

"Rockstar" will be released Nov. 17.