Dolly Parton has released her version of the Beatles hit "Let It Be" and it features the legendary band's remaining members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
The "Jolene" singer's version of the song dropped Thursday on YouTube and is part of her upcoming "Rockstar" album. The song also includes special guests Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.
"Does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with @paulmccartney who wrote the song?" Parton wrote in an Instagram video, which featured the song in the background. "Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @mrpeterframpton on guitar and @mickfleedtwoodofficial playing percussion.
"I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?" she added. "Thanks guys! Go give it a listen."
McCartney himself commented on the post, writing, "Thanks Dolly for doing my song."
"I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one," he added. "Rock on!"
Parton announced that she would do a rock album after she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. In May, it was announced that the album would be released later this year.
"Rockstar" will feature 30 songs, which will be spread over four LPs and two CDs. Along with McCartney and Starr, it will feature Parton's collaborations with Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, goddaughter Miley Cyrus and more.
So far, Parton has dropped her version of Queen's "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You," as well as her first single off the album, "World On Fire." She's also released her cover of Heart's "Magic Man (Carl Version)," which features Heart's Ann Wilson and special guest Howard Leese, a former member of Heart, and an original track called "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and John 5.
"Rockstar" will be released Nov. 17.