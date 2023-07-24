Dolly Parton has released another track from her upcoming rock album, "Rockstar": her cover of two iconic Queen songs, "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You," all in one.
The country music legend dropped the song a few days ago and teased on social media that the song's official music video will drop on July 26.
Rockstar, which comes out Nov. 17, features Parton collaborating with a whole host of A-list artists, including The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, goddaughter Miley Cyrus and more.
In addition to "We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You," the album has Parton -- who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year -- covering such classic tunes as "Let It Be," "Every Breath You Take," "Stairway to Heaven," "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me," "Freebird" and more.
Among the whopping 30-song collection, which will be spread over four LPs or two CDs, there are also a few Parton originals, including her first single off the album, " World on Fire."