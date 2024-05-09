Priyanka Chopra is proud of her husband, Nick Jonas.
On Thursday, the actress shared a sweet message to Jonas on Instagram and praised his work ethic as he embarks on a new project.
"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one," she began. "The universe keeps us in sync."
"So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad," Chopra continued. "Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. 🤩♥️🙌"
Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday and shared on his Instagram story the cover of the script for "Power Ballad."
"Glad to be back to work," Jonas wrote. "First day on set of Power Ballad. 🎥 #letsgetit."
Jonas will star in "Power Ballad" alongside Paul Rudd. According to an Instagram post from Likely Story Films, the production company behind the upcoming musical comedy, the film is "The story of a wedding singer (Rudd), a rock star (Jonas), and the song that comes between them."
Editor’s Picks
Priyanka Chopra talks holiday plans with Nick Jonas and the secret to their 3-year marriage
- Dec 16, 2021
John Carney will direct the film.
Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to daughter Malti.