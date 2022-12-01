It's been four years since Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the aisle and said "I do" to Nick Jonas.

In honor of their anniversary, the pair threw it back to the start by sharing snaps from their weddings. The couple had both a Hindu ceremony and a Christian ceremony in December 2018.

Sharing two photos to Instagram of the dual wedding ceremonies, which honored both of their cultures, Jonas wrote, "And just like that it's been 4 years. [red heart emoji] happy anniversary my love."

Likewise, Chopra Jonas shared a snap of them dancing up a storm at their wedding reception.

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe," she captioned her post.