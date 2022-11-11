Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently posted a snap of a sweet moment shared with her family.
The actress shared a photo Thursday that featured her and husband Nick Jonas smiling at their 9-month-old daughter Malti Marie.
She captioned the shot simply, "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿."
Their daughter's face is obscured in the photo, as the couple opts to protect her identity in all of their social media posts.
Since Jonas and Chopra Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January, they have shared a few glimpses online of Malti's milestones.
Jonas shared a photo of Malti celebrating her first Diwali in October, and in another post shared in August, Chopra Jonas described her bond with her daughter as a "love like no other."
Jonas also recently detailed how another aspect of their life -- traveling -- has become a more "special" experience with their daughter.
He told Travel + Leisure, "I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It's pretty funny. But also the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right?"
"It has been a pretty amazing experience for us," he added.