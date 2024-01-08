Priyanka Chopra Jonas is giving fans a look into a recent vacation she went on with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.

The "Quantico" actress, 41, took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on the past year and look ahead to the coming year by sharing a slideshow of photos and videos of her family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am," she wrote. "Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year ❤️🙏🏽."

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti in a photo shared to Chopra's Instagram on Jan. 6, 2024. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Amid the carousel of images were several family photos of herself, Jonas, 31, and little Malti, who turns 2 this month.

There were also photos of Chopra Jonas and the "Jealous" singer enjoying a date night, as well as one of her enjoying some downtime as she relaxed solo by the pool.

The last slide showed the family of three on a boat, with Malti practicing her captain skills as she adorably steered the vessel under her parents' watchful eyes.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas married in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022.