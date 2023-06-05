Priyanka Chopra Jonas is part of the Bey Hive.
The actress shared a series of Instagram photos of herself at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London over the weekend.
Chopra Jonas attended with her mom Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra and friends Tamanna Dutt and Anisha Tee Gibbs. Actress and producer Salma Hayek also appeared in one of the photos Chopra Jonas posted.
"What a woman and what a night!" Chopra wrote in the caption of the post. "#blueivy was amazing 🤩 dancers were 🔥😘"
"Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality," she added.
- 1
- 2
- 3February 1, 2023
Chopra Jonas ended the caption by saying thank you to her husband Nick Jonas for the "most memorable night."
Since Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour kicked off last month in Stockholm, Sweden, several celebrities have attended her concerts, including Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, "Bridgerton's" Nicola Coughlan, "Queer Eye's" Jonathan Van Ness and more.
Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her world tour, which has so far made stops in Belgium, the United Kingdom and France. It's set to visit several more cities, including Barcelona, Spain; Frankfurt, Germany; and Amsterdam, before making a final stop in Warsaw, Poland, on June 27.
The North American leg of the world tour will kick off in Toronto at Rogers Centre on July 8, before making several stops throughout the U.S., including Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Houston.
Beyoncé's final scheduled performance of the tour will be on Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.