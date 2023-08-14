Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised the Jonas Brothers after they kicked off THE TOUR at Yankee Stadium over the weekend.
The actress shared sweet photos with her husband Nick Jonas from Saturday's sold-out show, along with a glowing review of the band's opening night of their tour.
"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you," she wrote, referring to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. "Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour."
"You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo!" she continued. "Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring."
The images in Chopra Jonas' post were taken by photographer Nicolas Gerardin.
For the band's kickoff Saturday, they sang more the 60 hits from past, across five of their albums, which they will perform every night of the 90-date tour.
Ahead of their performance, they shared a note to their fans to express gratitude for their support over the years.
"Tonight is a celebration of the journey we've been on for the last 18 years with you!" they wrote. "All of us chose to do life together, the ups, downs, and growth along the way."
They continued, "It's such an honor to see so many of the same faces at our concerts. Let's be clear - The Tour would not exist without YOU!"
The Jonas Brothers head to Boston to perform at TD Garden for their next tour stop.