Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are taking on Paris Fashion Week.

The stylish couple attended the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear show on Sunday in Paris, France.

For the glamorous affair, Chopra Jonas was styled by Law Roach in a bright pink Valentino look that featured a plunging neckline. Her husband also opted for a suit from the luxury fashion house.

Chopra Jonas shared an Instagram post on Monday featuring photos of her and Jonas at the event, which she captioned, "Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli…the new collection is so special!"

Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, March 05, 2023 in Paris.

Jonas also shared a post featuring photos of the two at the fashion show, which he captioned, "Paris ❤️ Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino"

Other stars in attendance at the Italian label's show included Florence Pugh, Emma Roberts, Nicole Ari Parker and more.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas' appearance comes after the Jonas Brothers announced they will have a five-show, limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre in New York City in March. Their upcoming record, "The Album" is out May 12.