After much teasing on social media, the Jonas Brothers have released their new single "Wings" and its music video.

The trio says the new single represents "a great first taste" of the "creative exploration" you'll hear on their forthcoming release, "The Album."

The music video features "The White Lotus" actress Haley Lu Richardson, who is a "self-proclaimed Jonas Brothers fan," according to a press release. The boys make a special appearance at the end of the video, surprising Richardson and the other dancers.

The song features falsetto vocals, harmonies, several shifts in tempo and melody, electronic effects and '80s-style syths. In the single, the brothers sing, "You gave me a reason/you’ve got me believing/you’re making me say/You are the one, the sun, the light of day/You are the wings I need to fly away."

Nick Jonas previously said the brothers' wives chose "Wings" as the perfect first single from "The Album," due out May 12.

The album was executive-produced by Jon Bellion, who also appears on one of the tracks.

In a statement, the group says, "Working with Jon pushed us to explore our artistry in a way we never have before. The song is a great first taste of that creative exploration and what’s to come with 'The Album.'"

"We wanted to wipe the palette clean and demolish every expectation and box the brothers have ever been put into out the gate," Bellion about the new album.