The official trailer for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion's upcoming film "Love Again" has arrived.

In the Jim Strouse-directed romantic comedy, Chopra Jonas plays Mira Ray, a woman who is mourning the loss of her fiance and coping by sending texts to his old cell.

The number now belongs to a journalist, Rob (Heughan), who is struck by "the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts."

While working on a profile of Dion, who is playing herself in her first film role, Rob attempts to meet the woman behind the text messages, with some help from Dion.

"These texts you're receiving are saying something," Dion tells Heughan's character in the trailer. "It might be crazy -- but love doesn't always follow the rules."

The trailer also features a cameo from Chopra Jonas' real-life husband Nick Jonas.

The film will feature new songs from Dion, who was forced to reschedule her 2023 tour in December after revealing she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome.