Priyanka Chopra Jonas has added a new job title to her lengthy resume, in addition to actress, producer, wife and mother: women's empowerment coach.

Chopra Jonas recently partnered with Marshalls to premiere the brand's Good Stuff Social Club, a two-day event in New York City that included a masterclass with Chopra Jonas herself -- titled "Lessons for Getting the Good Stuff in Life: A Masterclass with Priyanka Chopra Jonas" -- as well as "a diverse range of interactive learning and networking opportunities ... innovative programming and curated seasonal fashion displays," according to a press release.

Karolina Wojtasik Marshalls partners with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

"It's very important for companies like Marshalls to create spaces for women -- women have fought for a long time and continue to fight for opportunities to be seen," Chopra Jonas told "Good Morning America."

"I am honored and proud to be able to support creating spaces for women that lend and encourage them to connect with each other in an open and honest space," she continued. "Fashion and retail have a massive influence on culture, so with that, there is a massive responsibility."

Referring specifically to her Marshall's masterclass, she explained, "I am a science kid -- so I like to use the metaphor that each of us is our own little molecule with our own unique experience. We can take inspiration from others, which I want my masterclass to lend, but it's important to remember that your version of self-confidence is totally your own."

Diving deeper into her personal journey to self-confidence, the "Quantico" actress talked about not letting "the outside noise crush you."

"I think we all have days [where] you are just trying to keep your head above water -- it's important to remember to just ride the wave," she said.

You can check out Marshalls' Instagram and TikTok to get access to digital empowerment tools and resources created by experts like Chopra Jonas.