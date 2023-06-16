Dolly Parton has teamed up with some big-name rockers for her upcoming "Rockstar" album, and we are now getting another taste of what's to come.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer released two new collaborations from the album on Friday, including her cover of Heart's "Magic Man (Carl Version)." The track features Heart's Ann Wilson and special guest Howard Leese, a former member of the group.
"I've always wanted a reason to sing 'Magic Man' by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album," Parton said in a statement. "I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out-sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original."
Parton also released the original track "Bygones," featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford, whom she met when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together in 2022. It also features Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and John 5.
"It is one of my very favorites on the whole album," Parton said. "The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special."
In May, Parton released the full tracklist for her upcoming album with several photos of her in rock 'n' roll-inspired outfits.
Along with Wilson, the album will include Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Lizzo.
"'I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said in a press release at the time. "I hope everybody enjoys this album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"
"Rockstar" will be released on Nov. 17 as a four-LP or two-CD set. It is available for preorder now.