Miley Cyrus teased new music not long ago, and on New Year's Eve, she made it official: A new single is on its way.

During her special "Miley's New Year's Eve party," the singer announced the single, called "Flowers," will arrive Jan. 13, and also shared some clips of the song.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE," she shared on her social media accounts alongside a first listen at the song, which is available to pre-order.

"Flowers" will be Cyrus' first single since 2020's "Midnight Sky."

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party" featured Cyrus co-hosting with Dolly Parton, and performances by Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, FLETCHER and former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, and appearances by Paris Hilton and more.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images Miley Cyrus performs at Miley's New Year's Eve Party, Dec. 31, 2022, in Miami.

Parton and Cyrus kicked off the show with a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock 'n Roll," and also duetted on Cyrus' hit "Wrecking Ball" and Parton's classic, "I Will Always Love You."

Cyrus also joined Sia and Paris Hilton to perform Hilton's signature song "Stars Are Blind," and sang with Byrne on a cover of David Bowie's "Let's Dance," among many other performances.