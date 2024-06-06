The story of Dolly Parton is heading to Broadway!
"Hello, I’m Dolly," a musical based on Parton’s "life and trailblazing career," will hit Broadway stages in 2026, according to a press release announcing the new show, titled as an homage to the name of Parton’s first album in 1967 "Hello, I’m Dolly."
"Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well," read a statement from Parton included in the release.
"You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!" the statement concluded.
The show will include classic Parton hits along with new songs specifically made for the Broadway show.
In November, Parton opened up to "Good Morning America" about her desire to bring her story to Broadway.
The "9 to 5" singer will be working alongside Adam Speers and Danny Nozell to produce the ATG Productions and CTK Enterprises show.
Parton, who also shared the news in an Instagram post, is writing a book with author Maria S. Schlatter to coincide with the production, according to the release.
"I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London’s West End. I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over," stated Speers in the release. "As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway."
Parton made the announcement on stage at CMA Fest, which kicked off Thursday in Nashville, according to the release.
Last month, Parton announced a brand-new concert called "Dolly Parton Threads: My Songs in Symphony," described as "multimedia" event which will weave the stories of Parton's songs and life events into one narrative.