You've probably heard of Kendra Scott's jewelry and there's no doubt you know Wrangler denim. Now, the two titans of their respective industries have collaborated on a stunning, limited edition collection: Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott.

The collection consists of various jewelry and clothing pieces that utilize signature Kendra Scott shapes and iconic Wrangler Western looks to create a modern, feminine take on the cowboy-chic look that is both trendy right now and eternally chic -- simply put, these pieces will look cool forever.

"My heart feels most at home on the ranch and there's nothing that suits ranch life better than Wrangler," Scott said of the collaboration in a press release, adding, "I'm so happy to be bringing the iconic look and feel of Wrangler to Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott in a collaboration that helps celebrate the spirit of the American West."

The look and feel of the West won't be the only things invigorated through these beautiful wearables. Wrangler and Scott will donate 20% of sales of the Elaina Corded Bracelet to the Kendra Scott Foundation, which will then pass on those earnings to the National FFA Organization, the "premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture."

Wrangler will also make a separate $10,000 donation to the charity to support scholarships.

Below, we've selected several pieces from the Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott collection we think are must-haves for anyone looking to add Western sensibility to their wardrobe.

Whether you want a full-on denim suit cut to flatter your curves or a simple but chic pair of earrings, keep scrolling to shop!

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elaina Bracelet This is the item to shop if you want your money heading to the young farmers who keep our country's food chain running. It features a signature Kendra Scott shape and inlaid stone, plus a golden W to celebrate Wrangler. $69.99 Wrangler Shop Now

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Vintage Silver Bolo With silver jewelry trending in 2024 and the continued popularity of Western-influenced details, this bolo is the one piece you cannot miss from this line. With gorgeous construction and a heavy pendant make it feel more expensive than it actually is, it's an instant way to dress up button-down shirts, your go-to denim jacket or even a a little black dress with cowboy boots to tie the whole look together. $110 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Embroidered Dress in Ecru Gorgeous embroidery and pearlized hexagonal buttons are just two of the details that make this everyday wearable denim dress a winner. It comes in medium blue and ecru and is selling fast, so pick yours up now so you'll have the perfect spring dress on hand when the weather breaks. $139 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Trucker Jacket A denim jacket is one of the ultimate wardrobe staples. It never goes out of style, looks right at home on nearly any outfit and flatters every body type. Pick this one with its romantic embroidery for flirty and feminine panache, and let the compliments start rolling in. $139.99 Wrangler Shop Now

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elle Gold Drop Earrings The amber illusion stone speckled with stunning turquoise details adds a whole new dimension to one of Kendra Scott's most popular earring shapes. They're dangly without being a nuisance and add just a touch of drama to any look -- without a doubt one of our favorite pieces in the collection. $98 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Multi Strand Necklace Layered necklaces will always look stylish, especially when you do so with understated details like the ones in this pendant. Made to pair beautifully with the earrings above for a complete look, this necklace makes a wonderful gift whether you're giving it to yourself or a friend who appreciates Western details. $98 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott High Rise Trousers Everything about these denim trousers is built to flatter your curves: They're high-rise, they come in the classic rinsed Wrangler blue shade or Mocha and the center seam creates a line down the front of the leg that gives the illusion of them stretching on for days. They also come in two inseam sizes, offering both tall and short gals the perfect fit! $129 Kendra Scott Shop Now

Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Fitted Blazer If you're looking for a dressed-up take on the Western trend, nab this blazer to pair with the high-rise trousers above. Wear the ensemble with your best pair of cowboy boots to be the hit of your next event. $149.99 Wrangler Shop Now