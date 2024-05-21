Dolly Parton is telling her life story through song at the orchestra.
Parton announced a brand-new concert called "Dolly Parton Threads: My Songs in Symphony." A release announcing the event described it as "a full-evening symphonic storytelling experience exploring the 'threads' of her life in song."
The "multimedia" event will weave the stories of Parton's songs and life events into one narrative.
The show "features Dolly's songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories," according to the release.
"I'm just so excited to share my songs and the stories behind them in this beautiful new way," read a statement from Parton included in the release. "'Threads: My Songs in Symphony' is like a journey through the heartstrings of my life. I hope we can take it far and wide to symphony orchestras everywhere!"
The songs on full display in the show feature some of Parton's greatest hits including "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" and "I Will Always Love You."
The show premieres next year, March 20, 2025, in Nashville played by the Nashville Symphony. After the debut, the show will tour orchestras globally, according to the release.
The show is co-produced by Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.
"Audiences will hear for the first time Dolly's songs performed by orchestras worldwide in this innovative symphonic story-telling experience," stated Robert Thompson the president of Schirmer Theatrical.
Todd Ellis, the director of licensing and strategic marketing at Sony Music Publishing also expressed excitement for the project.
"We couldn't be more excited for fans to immerse themselves in her music and experience her songs in such a new and imaginative way," read a statement from Ellis.