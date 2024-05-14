Dolly Parton and doughnut fans unite! The country music superstar has a sweet new collaboration with Krispy Kreme hitting menus Tuesday.
The 11-time Grammy winning singer, who previously had a hand in mixing up sweet boxed cake mixes with Duncan Hines, teamed up with Krispy Kreme to launch the all-new Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection.
"Having some of my very favorite Southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," Parton said in a press release. "These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I'm excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They're pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!"
The limited-time collection, which comes in a custom Dolly Parton dozens box, has four new flavors.
The "Dolly Dazzler Doughnut" is an Original Glazed Doughnut that's dipped in strawberry icing, topped with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.
The Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut is an unglazed doughnut that's filled with real peach filling and dipped in brown sugar icing with crunchy cobbler topping.
The Banana Puddin' Pie is another unglazed doughnut, filled with banana pudding made with wafer cookies and banana pudding Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.
Finally, the Chocolate Crème Pie is an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.
To help introduce the new collection, Krispy Kreme wants fans to get "Dolly'd Up" -- which could mean getting totally decked out to in a big blonde wig or sporting their favorite merch -- and fans who visit shops on Saturday, May 18 dressed for the occasion will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut.
Fans who are not Dolly'd Up can still receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut by singing a snippet of their favorite Parton song.
"Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common -- we both love to share joy," said Dave Skena, global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "It was a joy -- and an honor -- to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself."
There will also be a limited-time Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Banana Puddin' Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores, which can be located online via Krispy Kreme's website.