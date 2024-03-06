Dolly Parton has revealed an early glimpse of her new cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin'," which the country music icon wrote with her sister Rachel Parton George.

In a carousel post on her Instagram page, Parton shared a first-look at "Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals -- A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food," which is due out in September, along with six photos of different savory and sweet Southern dishes that will be included in the book.

"Well, what's cookin', good lookin'? It's our new cookbook! I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know," she wrote in the caption. "If you're like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen."

The cookbook is available for preorder now and hits bookstores Sept. 17.

Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George unveiled the cover of their joint cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin'." Courtesy of Ten Speed Press

The title is a nod to what Parton sings whenever she walks into her sister's kitchen ("Hey, good lookin' -- what ya got cookin'?") -- ostensibly a reference to the famous Hank Williams song "Hey, Good Lookin'" -- according to a press release from publisher Ten Speed Press.

"I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me," Parton stated in the press release. "I do believe you're going to love all these great recipes, and I think you're gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can't wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table."

Cassie Parton, left, Dolly Parton, center, and Rachel Parton appear in "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," which aired on Dec. 1, 2022. Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images, FILE

The duo's new cookbook includes tips for hosting events, including 12 multicourse menus of cherished recipes for New Year's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more.

"You'll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a 'Dolly Dollop,' what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly's request every year for her birthday," the release stated. "Recipes include American classics such as Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese, and Strawberry Shortcake."

In this April 13, 2009 file photo, Rachel Parton, left, and sister Dolly Parton pose backstage at the musical "9 to 5" on Broadway at The Marquis Theatre in New York. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

For Parton George, this book is a dream come true.

"Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we've washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin' cookin'," Parton George said in a statement. "Everyone knows Dolly as a great singer-songwriter, and she is, but she's also very creative in the kitchen."

Previously Parton added to her culinary resume by teaming up with Duncan Hines to create a line of specialty boxed cake and frosting mixes.

Dolly Parton with her new line of boxed cake mix and frosting by Duncan Hines. Sebastian Smith

The new cookbook has more than 80 recipes and is filled with photos of the sisters cooking and hosting in an array of settings, full of "their trademark warmth and sisterly love."

"Dolly and Rachel remind you that cooking doesn't need to be serious -- it should be fun," the release stated.

"Good Lookin' Cookin'" will also be available as an audiobook from Penguin Random House Audio, read by Parton and Parton George.