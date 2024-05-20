Dolly Parton is remembering her "9 to 5" co-star, Dabney Coleman.
Coleman, who starred in the hit 1980 film alongside Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, died on May 16. He was 92.
In an Instagram post Monday, Parton said she will miss him.
"Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend," she said. "He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will."
Coleman played Franklin Hart, Jr. in the film about three secretaries of a egotistical boss that find a way to turn the tables on him.
The film was later adapted into a musical, which opened on Broadway in 2009.
In addition to playing Franklin Hart, Jr., Coleman was known for many roles in films like "You've Got Mail," "Tootsie," and television shows including, "Recess" and "Boardwalk Empire."
Last week, Coleman's daughter, Quincy, shared a statement on behalf of their family about the news of Coleman's death.
"My Father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely at 92 in his Santa Monica home on Thursday May 16th, 2024 at 1:50pm surrounded by family," the statement read. "My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."
"A teacher, a warrior, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy...eternally," the statement continued.