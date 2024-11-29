Black Friday toy deals offer the perfect chance to stock up on holiday gifts for kids of all ages, so we've rounded up the top toys on sale right now to get you started!
Some playthings below are new and already gaining steam with young fans such as the Goliath Moo Moo Achoo Game, a super silly bubble game that's fun for the whole family, and the furReal JJ MY Jumping Pug, marked down from $49.99 to just $20 at Walmart.
Other toys on this list scratch that nostalgic itch for parents of a certain age, such as the Tamagotchi Connection virtual pets (back after being retired in 2004) and an adorable Rainbow Brite doll that's just as cute as when the character debuted way back in 1984.
And since you're already here shopping for kids, we threw in some great deals on clothing and tech products that make great gifts, too!
Check out all of these Black Friday sales and more on toys so you can be more popular than Santa when it's time to start opening gifts.
Black Friday LEGO deals
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station Building Set
- $70
- $129.99
- Walmart
LEGO Technic & Speed Champions McLaren Racing Pack Building Toys Set
- $51.99
- $74.99
- Amazon
Toys for babies & toddlers
JOYIN 3 Pack Monster Truck Toy - Motion Activated Light-Up Cars for Toddlers
- $15.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
PicassoTiles 100 Piece Magnetic Playboards Tiles Set Magnet Toys for Toddlers STEM Building Blocks
- $27.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Toys for kids & tweens
Goliath Greedy Granny - Take The Treats Don't Wake Granny Game
- $9.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Make It Real: DIY Friendship Bracelet Maker Set - Create 20 Bracelets, 10 Patterns, 101 Pieces, Tweens & Girls, Ages 8+
- $18.74
- $24.99
- Walmart
Tamagotchi Connection True Friends - Blue Graffiti and Pink Graffiti
- $48.99
- $57.99
- Amazon
Jada Toys Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Nano METALFIGS 18 PK, Black
- $19.99
- $26.60
- Amazon
Goliath Wow in The World Build 'Em Up Dinos Adventure Game | Explore The Earth, Learn Crazy Dino Facts, Build A Dino to Win | for 2-4 Players, Ages 6+
- $13.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
Make It Real Mini Pottery Studio - 26-Piece DIY Pottery Kit with Mess-Free Air Dry Clay - Create 10 Miniature Projects, Beginner to Master Levels - Innovative Centering Tool - Great for Kids Ages 8
- $14.09
- $26.99
- Amazon
Black Friday kids' fashion deals
Simple Joys by Carter's Kids' 3-Pack Snug Fit Footless Cotton Pajamas
- $22.19
- $28.50
- Amazon
Newborn Baby Girl Clothes Outfits Infant Hoodie Sweatshirt Pants Headband Toddler Girl Clothing Set
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Disney's Minnie Mouse Toddler Girl Printed Sherpa Fleece Jacket by Jumping Beans
- $8.49
- $19.99
- Kohl's
Tech deals for kids
Fitbit Ace LTE - Kids Smartwatch with In-App Calling, Messaging, GPS - Spicy
- $179.95
- $229.95
- Best Buy
Electric Drum Set, 7-Pad Kids Electronic Drum Set with Headphone Included, Roll-up Drum Practice Pad, Great Holiday Xmas Birthday Gift for Kids
- $37.59
- $46.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire 10 HD Kids tablet (newest model) ages 3-7 | Bright 10.1" HD screen with ad-free content and parental controls included, 13-hr battery, 32 GB, Pink
- $109.99
- $189.99
- Amazon