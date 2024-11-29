For Black Friday, many retailers have incredible deals on tech products.
This is the perfect time to grab early holiday gifts on tech items like earbuds, fitness trackers, cameras and more.
Below is a list of some of the best early personal tech deals happening now - shop early and save before the rush begins.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop more deals!
LATEST DEALS || SEEN on GMA || $25 or LESS || 40% OFF or MORE || $100 or LESS || AMAZON || APPLE || BEAUTY || ELECTRONICS || FASHION || FITNESS & WELLNESS || GMA Favorites || HOME || JEWELRY || KITCHEN || LAPTOPS || LUGGAGE & TRAVEL || MATTRESSES || SHOES || TOYS
Earbud deals
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation
- $179
- $229
- Amazon
Headphone deals
Tablet and Kindle deals
Camera deals
GoPro Hero - Compact Waterproof Action Camera with 4K Ultra HD Video, 12MP Photo, Touch Screen
- $179.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
Sony - ZV-1 20.1-Megapixel Digital Camera for Content Creators and Vloggers - Black
- $649.99
- $749.99
- Best Buy
Cell phone deals
Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, 128GB, Black - Prepaid Smartphone
- $79.88
- $179
- Walmart
Straight Talk Apple iPhone 12, 64GB, Black - Prepaid Smartphone
- $199
- $249
- Walmart
Oura ring and fitness trackers
Fitbit - Charge 6 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker - Porcelain
- $99.95
- $159.95
- Best Buy