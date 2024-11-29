Black Friday is the perfect time to snag incredible gifts for the holidays while staying on budget. With deals under $25, you can find thoughtful items that make great stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.
Popular retailers like Kohl's and Walmart offer affordable steals such as cozy scarves, holiday decor and more.
Beauty brands also join the savings frenzy with holiday gift sets and skincare kits that fit perfectly into stockings. If you want to upgrade your kitchen gadgets, mugs, and seasonal candles - there are also picks under $25.
Toys, games, and puzzles for kids are also widely available at these budget-friendly prices, making filling stockings or creating small but meaningful gifts easy.
Scroll below to check it all out.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Home deals under $25
Full Size 4 Piece Sheet Set - Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets
- $24.64
- $28.99
- Amazon
Tech deals under $25
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds w/ Charging Case, Black
- $9.88
- $24.88
- Walmart
Anker - Nano Power Bank with Built-in Foldable USB-C Connector - Black
- $15.99
- $19.99
- Best Buy
Mini Indoor Wired 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera in Black
- $17.99
- $29.99
- Home Depot
Fashion deals under $25
Women's Lilac+London Satin Short Sleeve Pajama Top & Chiffon Trim Pajama Shorts
- $17.85
- $30
- Kohl's
Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers Fluffy Winter House Shoes Indoor and Outdoor
- $15.99
- $35.99
- Amazon
The Children's Place Family Matching, Christmas and Holiday Pajama Sets, Cotton
- $11.98
- $14.99
- Amazon
Christmas decor under $25
Beauty deals under $25
Toys under $25
Discovery Kids RC T Rex Dinosaur Electronic Toy Action Figure
- $20.99
- $69.99
- Macy's
Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old
- $15.98
- $24.99
- Amazon