Black Friday deals offer the perfect chance to restock, refresh or totally remodel your kitchen thanks to incredible deals from Wayfair, Home Depot, Caraway, Amazon and more.
You'll find discounts in every category from the popular MAIPOR Vegetable Chopper (great for gifting) to Frigidaire deals on refrigerators and ovens.
Small appliances for the kitchen are one of Black Friday's hottest tickets, as seen with deals on the Wonder Oven, DASH air fryers, NutriBullet blenders and many other products built to streamline your cooking process.
Keep scrolling to see these and more of the best Black Friday kitchen deals!
Black Friday deals for the kitchen
JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers with Lids
- $37.56
- $64.95
- Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield KSM150PS, Pistachio
- $329.95
- $449.99
- Amazon
T-fal Easy Care, 20 Piece Non-Stick Pots and Pans Cookware Set, Grey
- $79
- $99
- Walmart
MAIPOR Vegetable/Pro Onion Chopper, Multifunctional 13-in-1 Food Chopper
- $15.17
- $17.85
- Amazon
Zakarian by Dash TruPro 10 Piece Nonstick Stainless Steel Cookware Set with Straining Lids- Blue
- $180.85
- $269.99
- Amazon
Ninja EG201 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, & Dehydrate, 2nd Generation, Dishwasher Safe, Black/Silver
- $129.99
- $199.99
- Amazon
CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer with Ultra-Thin Probe, Unlimited Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, Digital Food Thermometer for Remote Monitoring of BBQ Grill, Oven, Smoker, Air Fryer
- $63.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Black Friday deals on small kitchen appliances
Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine, One Size, Brushed Stainless Steel
- $549.95
- $749.95
- Amazon
DASH Tasti-Crisp Ceramic Air Fryer Oven, 2.6 Qt., Cream – Compact Air Fryer for Healthier Food in Minutes, Ceramic Nonstick Surface, Ideal for Small Spaces - Auto Shut Off, Digital, 1000-Watt
- $44.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Igloo Automatic Ice Machine Self Cleaning Countertop Ice Maker for Water Bottle & Drinks, Black
- $79.99
- $109.99
- Walmart
BLACK+DECKER 10-Speed Countertop Blender, BL2010BG, 6-Cup Glass Jar, Dishwasher-Safe, Stainless Steel Blade, Suction Feet
- $20
- $36.96
- Amazon
PHILIPS 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, Classic Milk Frother, 2 Coffee Varieties, Intuitive Touch Display, 100% Ceramic Grinder, AquaClean Filter, Aroma Seal, Black (EP2220/14)
- $319.99
- $489
- Amazon
KitchenAid Go Cordless Kitchen Vacuum - battery included, KKVR121
- $89.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Quart Multi-Cooker
- $99.95
- $149.99
- Amazon
Black Friday deals on major kitchen appliances
LG 24 in. Top Control Standard Dishwasher with QuadWash in Stainless Steel
- $351
- $849
- The Home Depot
Benchmark Series 24" Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Pocket Handle Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub
- $1614
- $1999
- Wayfair
Frigidaire 17.6 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator
- $1097.99
- $2249
- Wayfair
Frigidaire 30" 5.3 cu. ft Self-Cleaning Convection Electric Single Wall Oven
- $998
- $2249
- Wayfair
Samsung 30-in Glass Top 5 Burners 6.3-cu ft Self & Steam Cleaning Air Fry Convection Oven Freestanding Smart Electric Range (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel)
- $697.99
- $1099
- Lowe's