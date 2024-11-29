Black Friday is officially here and there are plenty of opportunities to snag major discounts on the products you need (and want!) for your home.
Shop savings on brands like Bissell, Ninja, Shark, Dyson and more from retailers like Amazon, Wayfair and Nordstrom offering early Black Friday sales.
Get the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for under $250, for example, and smart home devices like the Furbo Mini New Pet Camera for 61% off.
Shop cookware and kitchen essentials from brands like Our Place, currently offering up to 40% off, and Caraway, now up to 20% off.
We anticipate week-long deals now through Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back for more Black Friday deals.
Black Friday deals on vacuums
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $81.49
- $123.59
- Amazon
Shark Upright Vacuum, Navigator Lift-Away with Self-Cleaning Brushroll
- $149.99
- $229.99
- Amazon
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Nickel | New
- $399.99
- $649.99
- Walmart
Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Bagged Canister Vacuum, Graphite Grey - Portable, Household
- $279
- $349
- Amazon
Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Lightweight Upright for Carpet Hard Floor Pet Hair W200
- $64.99
- $399.99
- Walmart
Black Friday deals on smart home devices
Amazon Echo Show 8 (newest model), With Spatial Audio, Smart Home Hub, and Alexa, Charcoal
- $79.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
Black Friday deals on tools
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger
- $129
- $239
- Amazon
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver, 1/2 Inch, 2 Speed, XR 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included
- $99
- $159
- Amazon
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Inflator with Two 5.0ah and Charger
- $199
- $496
- The Home Depot
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (9-Tool) with (2) Batteries, Charger, and Tool Bag
- $599
- $1199
- The Home Depot
Black Friday deals on bedding and throws
Black Friday deals on furniture and storage
Gracie Oaks Nail-head Upholstered Push Back Recliner With Storage Pocket
- $246.99
- $499.99
- Wayfair
Swivel Accent Arm Chair with Plump Pillow Upholstered Comfy 360 Degree Swivel Sofa Chair
- $214.99
- $599
- Wayfair
Black Friday deals for the bathroom
LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro, Cordless Spin Scrubber with 7 Replaceable Brush Heads and Adjustable Extension Handle
- $39.99
- $69.69
- Amazon
Sofia 29.88'' Single Bathroom Vanity with Engineered Stone Top
- $399.99
- $519.99
- Wayfair
Black Friday deals on home décor
The Holiday Aisle 24 in. Wintry Pine Wreath with LED Lights
- $39.99
- $55.99
- Wayfair
National Tree Company 9ft. Crestwood Spruce Garland with Clear Lights
- $35
- $69.99
- Wayfair
Martha Stewart French Herbarium Wall Art Living Room Decor - Floral Framed Linen Canvas
- $44.49
- $74.99
- Amazon
