Traveling for the holidays? Don't miss your chance to score Black Friday deals on top travel must-haves.
Walmart, Amazon, Dagne Dover, Away and CALPAK are among the many brands now on sale for Black Friday, with discounts on everything from luggage and travel bags to travel tech and more.
For example, shop up to 60% off at CALPAK and get the Luka Duffel, aka one of our travel essentials, for $102.40. Same goes for the BAGSMART hanging toiletry bag, which is now under $20 at Amazon.
Dagne Dover has up to 30% off everything, including neoprene backpacks and diaper bags that make great gifts for parents and shop massive discounts on rolling luggage at Walmart.
Continue below for more great Black Friday travel sales and be sure to check back as new deals become available.
Black Friday deals on travel bags and luggage
Travelhouse Hardshell Carry on Luggage 20" Lightweight Hardside Suitcase with Spinner Wheels
- $35.99
- $149.99
- Walmart
Zimtown 3 Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set With TSA Lock Dark Green
- $69.99
- $299.99
- Walmart
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 28"
- $85.44
- $139.99
- Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
- $183.94
- $279.99
- Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
- $174.93
- $409.98
- Amazon
Black Friday deals on travel accessories
Black Friday deals on car seats
Evenflo Revolve360 Extend All-in-One Rotational Car Seat with Quick Clean Cover
- $260.44
- $399.99
- Amazon