We're gearing up for a very busy travel season with some of the best travel bags and accessories!
Whether you're visiting family for Thanksgiving, heading home for the holidays or planning an escape from the cold weather, don't miss out on Lori Bergamotto's travel finds. Bergamotto, a "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor, is rounding up everything from carry-on luggage to travel pillows, weekender bags and cosmetic organizers.
Together, these travel accessories will prepare you for whatever plane ride or road trip is in store.
Check it all out below!
Carry-on pick: BÉIS' rollers
BÉIS' award-winning luggage is beloved for many reasons: it's stylish, practical and functional for people on the go.The Carry-On Roller is available in multiple colors, including Atlas Pink and Beige in glossy finishes as well as matte navy and grey options, among others. The bag boasts a durable shell, a cushioned handle and 360-degree smooth wheels. It's expandable and has a TSA lock and a weight indicator to help you avoid over packing.
Duffle pick: CALPAK Luka bags
The Luka duffle bag from CALPAK has a 4.9-star rating and is available in limited-edition colors plus classic neutrals. Choose between three sizes for your ultimate travel duffle bag. The large duffel is great for a weekend away or opt for the smaller options for quick trips and light packing.
Comfort pick: Ostrichpillow travel pillows
Pack the Ostrichpillow travel pillows to help prevent neck and back pain on a long journey. These have a stretchy, removable, machine-washable cover and an adjustable hook-and-loop closure for your best fit.
Cosmetic organizer pick: BAGSMART toiletry bag
BAGSMART's hanging toiletry bag makes it easy to unpack and stay organized when you reach your destination. Fill the four zippered sections with your travel essentials, like shampoo, conditioner and skin care, and hang it from the back of your bathroom or closet door. When you're ready to leave, fold and zip it back up and be on your way!
Kids pick: Roll Rider scooter suitcase
It doesn't get much cooler than this Roll Rider scooter suitcase for kids. It features light-up wheels and a spacious zippered back compartment to fill up for the weekend.
Travel wrap pick: Quince cashmere wrap
Travel in luxury with a beautiful Mongolian Cashmere Wrap from Quince. It's the perfect accessory for napping on a long flight or just bundling up in a chilly cabin. The quality of the cashmere is long lasting and three times more as warm as wool!
Travel backpack pick: MATEIN backpack
Carry-ons are essential to travel, but finding the right one can feel overwhelming. Matein Carry On Backpack has all the functional features you'll need when traveling. From multi-compartments to connecting a power bank, and a bonus is that it means most airline carry on requirements.
Travel water bottle pick: memobottle
Memobottle's compact water bottle is a great gift for that traveler in your life. It is ultra-light and built to last with a unique modern design.
