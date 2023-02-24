Investing in good luggage is truly a gift that keeps on giving, especially when you find exactly what's right for your travel needs.

Editor's Picks

If you don't consider yourself a travel savant, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is sharing tips and picks to have you traveling like a pro.

"Take a good hard look at the interior of your luggage. Most brands will supply the outside measurements, but do your due diligence and check out how much space you actually have for your things," Bergamotto says.

"If space is your number one priority, then opt for squared edges over curved ones."

MORE: Travel security essentials that frequent flyers swear by

If you consider yourself to be an over-packer, double-check durability before purchasing.

"Check the handles, wheels and zippers. The handle should retract into the bag and not wiggle, while the wheels should be sturdy in their attachment and not veer off track. Zippers with YKK on them are generally considered the most sturdy," she adds.

With these tips in mind, scroll down to shop for some of the best luggage picks on the market.

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best carry-on luggage

July is the buzz-worthy pick for the traveler looking for an all-around sturdy purchase. The brand claims to have the lightest double-wheel suitcase in the world. Plus, who doesn't love personalization with 10 different fonts and 19 color options?

Our "GMA" tester shared, "I found it incredibly easy to maneuver and weave through the airport, despite completely packing it to the gills! I also loved the interior, which on one side has an additional zipper pocket that helps really pack everything in there."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
July Carry On Light + Use code GMA for free personalization
July

July Carry On Light + Use code GMA for free personalization

Price: $245   From: July

Shop Now

Use the code GMA for free personalization across all July's luggage range through Feb. 28.

Best check-in luggage

If you haven't heard of BEIS, now is the time to check it out.

Our "GMA" tester loved the cushioned handle and the vast packing space -- great for extended trips, bulky items or spare room if you're planning to shop while you're abroad. Our tester added, "From a girl who hasn't replaced her luggage in 10 years since college, I am converted!"

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BEIS The 29" Large Check-In Roller
BEIS

BEIS The 29" Large Check-In Roller

Price: $298   From: BEIS

Shop Now

Best travel backpack

An Amazon basic that will become a staple in your travel routine. Think a suitcase on your back. For the price, the durability and zipper function really wowed users.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack
Amazon

Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack

Price: $52.16   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Best value luggage set

If you're considering traveling the world and haven't made an investment just yet, this spinner set is for you. Our "GMA" tester was impressed that the bags felt durable, but not heavy, and thought they were a great deal for the price.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Zimtown 3 Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set With TSA Lock Blue
Walmart

Zimtown 3 Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set With TSA Lock Blue

Price: $114.99 61% SavingsWalmart

Original: $299.99
Shop Now

More GMA picks:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FYY Electronic Organizer
Amazon

FYY Electronic Organizer

Price: $11.04   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Fodable 3 in 1 Charging Station
Amazon

Fodable 3 in 1 Charging Station

Price: $33.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
TSA Approved Travel Size Containers
Amazon

TSA Approved Travel Size Containers

Price: $11.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Compression Packing Cubes for Suitcases
Amazon

Compression Packing Cubes for Suitcases

Price: $39.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Price: $29   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
RFID Blocking Sleeve Holder
Amazon

RFID Blocking Sleeve Holder

Price: $5.20   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
THE ORIGINAL HIDDEN POCKET SCRUNCHIE
Amazon

THE ORIGINAL HIDDEN POCKET SCRUNCHIE

Price: $12.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VAULTEK LifePod Secure Waterproof Travel Case
Amazon

VAULTEK LifePod Secure Waterproof Travel Case

Price: $109.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now