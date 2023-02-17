Give your bathroom an upgrade with new bath towels you'll love.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up the best bath towels in the game, from Pottery Barn's quick-drying towels to Frontgate's plush styles to the best value towels you can find on Amazon.

You can shop them all below!

Best overall towels

"These best-selling powerhouses fly off the shelves for good reason: They're that unbelievably good!" Bergamotto said. "For starters, they are up to 10 times more absorbent than traditional terry cotton and their quick-dry action is unparalleled. Reviewers love how luxurious these Turkish cotton towels feel, and everyone was impressed that the colors kept their vibrancy throughout many washes!"

Best plush towels

Frontgate Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Towels Price: $28 to $72 • From: Frontgate Shop Now

"Soft, absorbent, fluffy and oversized, reviewers are consistently impressed by thickness and cushiness of these towels. It's as if you're using the towel from the nicest 5-star hotel you can dream up!" Bergamotto said.

Best waffle towels

"Waffle towels are a chic, minimalist addition to anyone's home for an elevated look. These are lightweight, but don't let their airiness fool you! They're made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and are incredibly durable!" Bergamotto said. "Plus, in addition to looking like spa-quality linens, they act like a spa-quality towel; soft to the touch and fast-drying too."

Best value towels

Amazon American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths Price: $35.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

"Nearly 50,0000 customers give this set high marks and were particularly impressed by the towels' softness and thickness," Bergamotto said. "Also, oftentimes when you make a value purchase, you don't get the same sort of longevity as the splurge options. However, customers noted that these towels kept their fluffiness long after the first few washes -- and then some!"

More "GMA" picks

Amazon Keenray Bucket Towel Warmers, Luxury Towel Warmer Price: $146.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon IRIIJANE Towel Rack Wall Mounted for Bathroom Price: $28.79 • From: Amazon Shop Now

