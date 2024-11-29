Need a new laptop? Now's the time to shop.
Shop Black Friday sales on laptops from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and beyond now through Cyber Monday. Whether you're shopping for you, a gift for Dad or a gift for your secret Santa, don't miss your chance to shop at a discount.
For example, find 50% off a Lenovo slim laptop at Walmart, an Apple 2024 MacBook Air under $1,000 at Amazon, Samsung laptops on sale and much more.
Check it all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Shop more deals!
LATEST DEALS || SEEN on GMA || $25 or LESS || 40% OFF or MORE || $100 or LESS || AMAZON || APPLE || BEAUTY || ELECTRONICS || FASHION || FITNESS & WELLNESS || GMA Favorites || HOME || JEWELRY || KITCHEN || LUGGAGE & TRAVEL || MATTRESSES || SHOES || TECH || TOYS
Shop laptop deals!
HP 15.6 inch Windows Laptop Intel Core i7-1355U 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Natural Silver
- $499
- $879
- Walmart
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6 inch Laptop Intel Core i3-N305 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Arctic Grey
- $229
- $459.99
- Walmart
Dell - Inspiron 14 2-in-1 14" IPS LED FHD Touch Screen Laptop
- $449.99
- $729.99
- Best Buy