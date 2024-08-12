It's almost football season.
Whether you're an avid football fan or are just in it for the chili and cozy game-day vibes, we're preparing our fall wardrobes to fit the occasion.
Abercrombie & Fitch has an NFL-inspired collection of sweaters, sweatshirts, T-shirts and more to showcase your team spirit in style. Not only are these fits well-suited for rooting on your team, but they're ones you'll actually want to wear year-round.
For example, the LuxeLoft V-Neck Sweater, part of the NFL by Abercrombie collection, is a piece you can wear with trousers, jeans, or shorts. Make it chic with ballet flats and a matching belt or go for a sportier approach with sneakers and chunky jewelry.
The Graphic Oversized Sunday Crew is a cozy option to watch the game from your couch or at a tailgate.
We recommend filtering the collection by team to find the apparel you need. If you don't have a particular team in mind, scroll through the collection to find what you know you'll wear most often. Or, check out other football and sports-inspired apparel, like the "Go Sports" Vintage Sunday Crew.
Check out our picks for men and women below!
