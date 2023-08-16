Football season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about your first tailgate.

Whether you like to go all out or just get together with a few friends, we found products you're definitely going to want to add to cart.

Scroll down to shop our picks by category.

Coolers

Vera Bradley x NFL ReActive Cooler
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley x NFL ReActive Cooler

Price: $110   From: Vera Bradley

Carhartt 24-Can Insulated Two Compartment Cooler Backpack
Carhartt

Carhartt 24-Can Insulated Two Compartment Cooler Backpack

Price: $89.99   From: Carhartt

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler
Yeti

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler

Price: $200   From: Yeti

Camerons All-in-One Tailgating Table - Collapsible Folding Camping Table w Insulated Cooler
Camerons

Camerons All-in-One Tailgating Table - Collapsible Folding Camping Table w Insulated Cooler

Price: $49.99   From: Amazon

Editor's Picks

Seating

Amazon Basics Portable Folding Camping Chair with Carrying Bag
Amazon

Amazon Basics Portable Folding Camping Chair with Carrying Bag

Sale: $27.42 32% Savings
Original: $40.45

Original: $40.45
Step2 Flip Capri Portable folding seat, standard
Step2

Step2 Flip Capri Portable folding seat, standard

Sale: $47.72 20% Savings
Original: $59.99

Original: $59.99
Snow Peak Take! Bamboo Chair - Long
Snow Peak

Snow Peak Take! Bamboo Chair - Long

Price: $249.95   From: REI

Snow Peak Folding Bench
Snow Peak

Snow Peak Folding Bench

Sale: $165.93 30% SavingsREI

Original: $237.95
Apparel

NFL WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket - Gray
WEAR by Erin Andrews

NFL WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket - Gray

Price: $89.99   From: Fanatics

NFL WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Tie-Dye T-Shirt - Blue
WEAR by Erin Andrews

NFL WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Tie-Dye T-Shirt - Blue

Price: $44.99   From: Fanatics

Accessories

Vera Bradley x NFL Oversized Throw Blanket
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley x NFL Oversized Throw Blanket

Price: $95   From: Vera Bradley

Vertra Invisible Face Stick SPF 45
Vertra

Vertra Invisible Face Stick SPF 45

Price: $21   From: Vertra

Vera Bradley x NFL ReActive Large Car Tote
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley x NFL ReActive Large Car Tote

Price: $90   From: Vera Bradley

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Sale: $109.99 26% Savings
Original: $149.99

Original: $149.99
Food and drink

Rachael Ray Leak-Proof Nestable Container Food Storage Bin Set, 10-Piece, Clear with Teal Lids
Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Leak-Proof Nestable Container Food Storage Bin Set, 10-Piece, Clear with Teal Lids

Sale: $24.99 28% Savings
Original: $34.99

Original: $34.99
Yeti Rambler 12 oz Colster Can Insulator
Yeti

Yeti Rambler 12 oz Colster Can Insulator

Price: $25   From: Yeti

Grilljoy 8PCS Heavy Duty BBQ Grill Tools Set with Extra Thick Stainless Steel Spatula, Fork, Tongs &#38; Cleaning Brush
Grilljoy

Grilljoy 8PCS Heavy Duty BBQ Grill Tools Set with Extra Thick Stainless Steel Spatula, Fork, Tongs & Cleaning Brush

Price: $35.99   From: Amazon

Ziba Foods Trail Mix
Ziba Foods

Ziba Foods Trail Mix

Price: $9.69   From: Amazon

Hylux Pomegranate & Raspberry Bottle Water Case of 12
Hylux

Hylux Pomegranate & Raspberry Bottle Water Case of 12

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

