Football season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about your first tailgate.
Whether you like to go all out or just get together with a few friends, we found products you're definitely going to want to add to cart.
Scroll down to shop our picks by category.
Coolers
Vera Bradley x NFL ReActive Cooler
Price: $110 • From: Vera Bradley
Carhartt 24-Can Insulated Two Compartment Cooler Backpack
Price: $89.99 • From: Carhartt
Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler
Price: $200 • From: Yeti
Camerons All-in-One Tailgating Table - Collapsible Folding Camping Table w Insulated Cooler
Price: $49.99 • From: Amazon
Apparel
NFL WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket - Gray
Price: $89.99 • From: Fanatics
$67.49 with code: SUMMER
NFL WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Tie-Dye T-Shirt - Blue
Price: $44.99 • From: Fanatics
$33.74 with code: SUMMER