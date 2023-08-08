Are you packing up and getting ready to head back to campus? Maybe you're prepping to send your first-year college student off to live the dorm life.

MORE: Back-to-school shopping: Backpacks, laptops, dorm essentials and more

Whatever your situation, you're probably excited to start showing off some school spirit. Thankfully, the Amazon Fanshop has over 100 of your favorite college teams' logos on everything from sweatshirts to t-shirts, hoodies, and more. From UCLA to NYU, there are tons of styles to choose from.

Gone are the days when you need to shop your campus bookstore for the latest collegiate fashion. The best part? A few of the team shirts are on sale right now, bringing them under $20.

If you are on a budget but also want to head back to campus -- or send your college-student back to campus -- in style, shop these picks below.

Howard University Bison Laurels Officially Licensed T-Shirt
Howard University Bison Laurels Officially Licensed T-Shirt

Price: $19.54 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $22.99
Mississippi Ole Miss Rebels Arch Over Blue T-Shirt
Mississippi Ole Miss Rebels Arch Over Blue T-Shirt

Price: $19.54 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $22.99
New York University NYU Violets Distressed Primary Pullover Hoodie
New York University NYU Violets Distressed Primary Pullover Hoodie

Price: $45.99   From: Amazon

University of Maryland Terrapins Large T-Shirt
University of Maryland Terrapins Large T-Shirt

Price: $23.99   From: Amazon

Rutgers University Scarlet Knights Block Text T-Shirt
Rutgers University Scarlet Knights Block Text T-Shirt

Price: $26.99   From: Amazon

Florida State University FSU Seminoles Large T-Shirt
Florida State University FSU Seminoles Large T-Shirt

Price: $26.99   From: Amazon

Kansas Jayhawks Icon Officially Licensed Pullover Hoodie
Kansas Jayhawks Icon Officially Licensed Pullover Hoodie

Price: $39.99   From: Amazon

UCLA Bruins Icon Officially Licensed T-Shirt
UCLA Bruins Icon Officially Licensed T-Shirt

Price: $19.54 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $22.99
Penn State Nittany Lions Arch Over Navy Officially Licensed T-Shirt
Penn State Nittany Lions Arch Over Navy Officially Licensed T-Shirt

Price: $19.54 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $22.99
Connecticut Huskies Icon Officially Licensed T-Shirt
Connecticut Huskies Icon Officially Licensed T-Shirt

Price: $22.99   From: Amazon

