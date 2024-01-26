Towels are such an easy way to add luxury to your home.

There is nothing like hopping out of the shower to a crisp, warm towel waiting for you, or having multifunctional kitchen towels that add to your décor but are also handy when cleaning up a mess.

If you're in the market for a luxurious bath towel, we love the Super-Plush Bath Towels from Brooklinen, which have over 2,000 positive reviews. The towels are made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, which according to the Brooklinen website offer "lasting durability and incredible softness."

The Premium Plush Bath Towels from Cozy Earth are also 35% off right now, taking the price to under $100.

Scroll on to shop not only our favorite picks but a plethora of highly rated towels for the home.

Best towels under $100

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels $79 Brooklinen Shop Now

35% off Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Towels $87.75

$135 Cozy Earth Shop Now

Best quick-dry towel

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Hydrocotton Organic Quick-Dry Towels $14.50 to $59.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Best bath towels under $50

Amazon American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Frontgate Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Towels $28 to $72 Frontgate Shop Now

Best kitchen towels

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Super Absorbent Waffle Weave Multi-Pack Towels, Set of 4 $26.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Anthropologie Market Dishcloths, Set of 4 $18 Anthropologie Shop Now

Best waffle towels

West Elm Waffle Towels $19 to $34 West Elm Shop Now

Huckberry ONSEN Bath Bundle $156 Huckberry Shop Now