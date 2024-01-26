Towels are such an easy way to add luxury to your home.
There is nothing like hopping out of the shower to a crisp, warm towel waiting for you, or having multifunctional kitchen towels that add to your décor but are also handy when cleaning up a mess.
If you're in the market for a luxurious bath towel, we love the Super-Plush Bath Towels from Brooklinen, which have over 2,000 positive reviews. The towels are made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, which according to the Brooklinen website offer "lasting durability and incredible softness."
The Premium Plush Bath Towels from Cozy Earth are also 35% off right now, taking the price to under $100.
Scroll on to shop not only our favorite picks but a plethora of highly rated towels for the home.
Best towels under $100
Best quick-dry towel
Best bath towels under $50
American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths
- $35.99
- Amazon
Best kitchen towels
Williams Sonoma Super Absorbent Waffle Weave Multi-Pack Towels, Set of 4
- $26.95
- Williams Sonoma