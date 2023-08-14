If you're a runner -- or aspire to be one -- the right pair of sneakers is crucial.

The wrong shoe can lead to a dreaded blister or even injuries.

That's why we're sharing some of our top sneaker picks for hitting the track, trail or road.

Scroll below to shop.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Road

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nike Invincible 3 Women’s Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Invincible 3 Women’s Road Running Shoes

Price: $180   From: Nike

Shop Now

"Designed to help keep you on the run, it’s super supportive and bouncy, so that you can propel down your preferred path and come back for your next run feeling ready and reinvigorated."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nike Vaporfly 3 Men’s Road Racing Shoes
Nike

Nike Vaporfly 3 Men’s Road Racing Shoes

Price: $250   From: Nike

Shop Now

"Giving you race-day speed to conquer any distance, the Nike Vaporfly 3 is made for the chasers, the racers, the elevated pacers who can’t turn down the thrill of the pursuit."

MORE: Shop 15 reusable water bottles to stay hydrated.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Sale: $46.96 to $65.96 5% to 32% SavingsAmazon

Original: $70 to $70
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
lululemon

lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

Sale: $99 33% Savingslululemon

Original: $148
Shop Now

"Seamless upper delivers support and breathability where you need it, with flexibility where you want it."

Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
On Cloudmonster Road-Running Shoes
On

On Cloudmonster Road-Running Shoes

Sale: $118.93 30% SavingsREI

Original: $170
Shop Now

"This is running on Clouds, with the volume turned up—the women's max-cushioned On Cloudmonster running shoes provide big energy return for an explosive feeling on your run."

Trail

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KEEN Women’s Zionic Speed
KEEN

KEEN Women’s Zionic Speed

Price: $144.95   From: Zappos

Shop Now

"Crafted from PFAS-free water-repellency, these shoes have an exo odo-resistant lining which keeps them breathable."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
adidas Men’s TERREX Soulstride Flow Trail Running Shoes
adidas

adidas Men’s TERREX Soulstride Flow Trail Running Shoes

Price: $130   From: adidas

Shop Now

"A Continental Rubber outsole adds exceptional grip across roots, rocks and dirt and the engineered mesh upper provides optimal zoning for breathability, stretch and a snug fit."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Joomra Women's Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes
Joomra

Joomra Women's Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes

Sale: $35.69 to $42.99 28% to 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99 to $59.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
On Cloudvista Trail-Running Shoes
On

On Cloudvista Trail-Running Shoes

Price: $150   From: REI

Shop Now

"The men's On Cloudvista trail-running shoes are light, agile and cushioned—and ready to head anywhere you can dream up."

Track

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nike ZoomX Dragonfly Bowerman Track Club Track & Field Distance Spikes
Nike

Nike ZoomX Dragonfly Bowerman Track Club Track & Field Distance Spikes

Price: $150   From: Nike

Shop Now

"The Nike ZoomX Dragonfly delivers the speed you need to stand out from the pack in races from 1,500 to 10,000 meters."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nike Unisex-Adult Running Shoe
Nike

Nike Unisex-Adult Running Shoe

Price: $80.18   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Saucony Spitfire 5
Saucony

Saucony Spitfire 5

Sale: $62.57 3% SavingsZappos

Original: $65
Shop Now