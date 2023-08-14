If you're a runner -- or aspire to be one -- the right pair of sneakers is crucial.
The wrong shoe can lead to a dreaded blister or even injuries.
That's why we're sharing some of our top sneaker picks for hitting the track, trail or road.
Scroll below to shop.
Road
Nike Invincible 3 Women’s Road Running Shoes
Price: $180 • From: Nike
"Designed to help keep you on the run, it’s super supportive and bouncy, so that you can propel down your preferred path and come back for your next run feeling ready and reinvigorated."
Nike Vaporfly 3 Men’s Road Racing Shoes
Price: $250 • From: Nike
"Giving you race-day speed to conquer any distance, the Nike Vaporfly 3 is made for the chasers, the racers, the elevated pacers who can’t turn down the thrill of the pursuit."
Trail
KEEN Women’s Zionic Speed
Price: $144.95 • From: Zappos
"Crafted from PFAS-free water-repellency, these shoes have an exo odo-resistant lining which keeps them breathable."
adidas Men’s TERREX Soulstride Flow Trail Running Shoes
Price: $130 • From: adidas
"A Continental Rubber outsole adds exceptional grip across roots, rocks and dirt and the engineered mesh upper provides optimal zoning for breathability, stretch and a snug fit."
Track
Nike ZoomX Dragonfly Bowerman Track Club Track & Field Distance Spikes
Price: $150 • From: Nike
"The Nike ZoomX Dragonfly delivers the speed you need to stand out from the pack in races from 1,500 to 10,000 meters."