With the football season around the corner and tons of concert venues and other stadiums requiring clear purses as well, you might be on the hunt for a stylish clear belt bag or crossbody.
According to the NFL website, in order to provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into stadiums, "NFL teams have implemented an NFL policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into stadiums."
What is the size regulation for clear bags to get into an NFL game?
Whether your bag is a clear backpack, crossbody or belt bag, it must not exceed 12 inch by 6 inch by 12 inch size restriction.
If you or a family member will be attending an upcoming concert or game this season, we've put together a list of bags that fit the size restrictions for NFL games.
