With the football season around the corner and tons of concert venues and other stadiums requiring clear purses as well, you might be on the hunt for a stylish clear belt bag or crossbody.

According to the NFL website, in order to provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into stadiums, "NFL teams have implemented an NFL policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into stadiums."

What is the size regulation for clear bags to get into an NFL game?

Whether your bag is a clear backpack, crossbody or belt bag, it must not exceed 12 inch by 6 inch by 12 inch size restriction.

If you or a family member will be attending an upcoming concert or game this season, we've put together a list of bags that fit the size restrictions for NFL games.

Belt bags

Clear Belt Bag
Kendra Scott

Clear Belt Bag

Price: $35.99   From: Kendra Scott

Mini Belt Bag
Vera Bradley

Mini Belt Bag

Price: $35   From: Vera Bradley

The Eras Tour Transparent Belt Bag
Etsy

The Eras Tour Transparent Belt Bag

Price: $12.14 to $26.16   From: Etsy

Crossbodies

Lug Clear Stadium Crossbody
QVC

Lug Clear Stadium Crossbody

Price: $54   From: QVC

Clear Bag Stadium Approved Clear Purse
Amazon

Clear Bag Stadium Approved Clear Purse

Price: $11.99   From: Amazon

Stackers Clear Stadium Bag Taupe
The Container Store

Stackers Clear Stadium Bag Taupe

Price: $24.99   From: The Container Store

Baggallini clear event compliant crossbody
Amazon

Baggallini clear event compliant crossbody

Price: $25.61 14% SavingsBaggallini

Original: $29.95
Stadium approved Clear Bags for Women
Walmart

Stadium approved Clear Bags for Women

Price: $15.82   From: Walmart

Backpacks

Status Icons Clear Medium Backpack
Claire&#39;s

Status Icons Clear Medium Backpack

Price: $23.99 40% SavingsClaire's

Original: $39.99
Clear Backpack
Kendra Scott

Clear Backpack

Price: $55   From: Kendra Scott

adidas Mini Backpack
Amazon

adidas Mini Backpack

Price: $35 12% SavingsAmazon

Original: $40
Purses

Clear Bag Stadium Approved Clear Purse
Amazon

Clear Bag Stadium Approved Clear Purse

Price: $14.98   From: Amazon

Joryin Clear Bag for Women Clear Bags Stadium Approved Clear Purse with Zipper Crossbody Handbag Transparent Bag
Amazon

Joryin Clear Bag for Women Clear Bags Stadium Approved Clear Purse with Zipper Crossbody Handbag Transparent Bag

Price: $29.95   From: Amazon

Clear Bag with Turn Lock Closure Women&#39;s Cross Body Handbags Stadium Approved
Amazon

Clear Bag with Turn Lock Closure Women's Cross Body Handbags Stadium Approved

Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

