With many schools now requiring clear backpacks, retailers are putting out a plethora of options of mesh and clear bags for students to shop
Though the clear design looks different than your typical backpack, personalization and functionality do not have to be sacrificed. For example, the Mackenzie Clear backpack from Pottery Barn Kids offers personalization for an extra special touch to differentiate your bag.
August 4, 2023
All the backpacks below have adjustable straps and a little extra padding on the straps for comfort.
If this is a requirement for your kids this year, here are some options to meet the need.
