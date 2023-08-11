With many schools now requiring clear backpacks, retailers are putting out a plethora of options of mesh and clear bags for students to shop

Though the clear design looks different than your typical backpack, personalization and functionality do not have to be sacrificed. For example, the Mackenzie Clear backpack from Pottery Barn Kids offers personalization for an extra special touch to differentiate your bag.

All the backpacks below have adjustable straps and a little extra padding on the straps for comfort.

If this is a requirement for your kids this year, here are some options to meet the need.

Clear backpacks

OFFLINE By Aerie Clear Backpack
Aerie

Price: $39.95   From: Aerie

Mackenzie Clear With Navy Trim Backpack
Pottery Barn Kids

Price: $51 20% SavingsPottery Barn Kids

Original: $64.50
PACKISM Clear Backpack for School
Amazon

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

Status Icons Clear Medium Backpack
Claire&#39;s

Price: $23.99 40% SavingsClaire's

Original: $39.99
CLEAR BACKPACK
Adidas

Price: $60   From: Adidas

Steve Madden Clear Backpack w/ Tech Pouch
Zappos

Price: $78.95   From: Zappos

Mesh backpacks

JanSport Mesh Pack Backpack
Amazon

Price: $47.25   From: Amazon

adidas Unisex Hermosa II Mesh Backpack
Amazon

Price: $28 37% SavingsAmazon

Original: $45
Eastsport Mesh Backpack with Lash Tab
J.C. Penney

Price: $33 25% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $44
Clear lunchbox

Oraben Stadium Approved Clear lunch Bag
Amazon

Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

UEASE Small Clear Lunch Bag
Amazon

Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

