It's almost time for students to head back to school! Cue parents rejoicing!
To help with one of the most essential things on your student's back-to-school shopping list, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto set out to find the best backpack based on your needs.
According to Google search data, most parents and students are looking for backpacks with laptop sleeves, wheels or even an attachable lunchbox. Additionally, "GMA" dug into some backpack safety tips from the American Chiropractic Association and the National Safety Council to ensure you have the best advice possible when making a backpack purchase.
For example, the American Chiropractic Association recommends a backpack weigh no more than 5% to 10% of a child's weight.
For more tips and picks, scroll below!
Best backpack for preschool
This water-resistant polyester backpack is great for a first time school goer. It has adjustable padded shoulder straps (key for growing preschoolers), exterior straps to add a lunchbox, and a side water bottle holder.
"A beloved brand for durability and design, plus you can even personalize it with your child's initials to really get them psyched for school," Bergamotto said.
Best backpack for elementary school
The brand that people know and love when it comes to backpacks is Jansport, said Bergamotto. It's a durable, quality bag that students can use year after year.
"This classic style has everything your elementary school kid needs -- laptop compartment, side water bottle holder, multiple colors and patterns -- and everything parents will love, like a fully padded back panel with ergonomic shoulder straps for comfort and support, a feature the National Safety Council recommends," Bergamotto said.
Best backpack for laptops (middle/high school)
According to Bergamotto, "While many brands contain a laptop sleeve in the backpack, there are but a few that also garner the middle or high schooler's approval. Rest assured: Nike ticks every box!"
Best backpack lunchbox combo
Get the best bang for your buck with this 2-in-1 backpack and lunchbox combo. Backpack up top and cooler lunchbox on the bottom, this a brilliant, easy-to-clean, hard-to-damage purchase.
Best backpack for comfort
Another brand to know and love in the backpack world is North Face.
As students get older and have more gear to carry, comfort and safety become paramount. "This long-beloved backpack is one of Google's most searched," Bergamotto shared with "GMA".
With over 1,000 positive reviews on Zappos, users love how supportive it is.
Best value backpack
"You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this $6 Wonder Nation backpack! Roomy enough to fit books and a laptop, but incredibly lightweight," Bergamotto shared.
Best organizational backpack
This large, multi-compartment backpack has a padded sleeve for laptops, and multiple small pockets for pens, keys, cell phones and accessories. It's durable and affordable, with Bergamotto saying "it deserves the hype."
"Excellent for students who have long days with multiple supply needs, and even for adults with long commutes or a heavy travel schedule," Bergamotto added.
Best backpack with wheels
With its built-in organizer, two side pockets and a telescoping pull handle, this rolling backpack has over 14,000 five star reviews. It comes in over a dozen colors and patterns, from pink and white polka dots to a camouflage print.
"While many schools might not allow students to have these in the hallways, rolling backpacks are a great solution for kids to get to and from school easily if they walk there, or if they have a physical need to roll their pack at school," said Bergamotto.
Best for versatility
This sporty-looking backpack is made of water-repellent fabric and has multiple pockets, including a laptop sleeve. It even has a compartment that could perfectly fit your water bottle.
"No matter your age, this well-crafted pack is fantastic for school, the gym, traveling or a commute," said Bergamotto.