"Towels are the kind of item you don't want to skimp on," Bergamotto says. "You're looking for strength, durability and softness because they are high-use items that must be comfortable and require quality. These organic cotton towels from Crate & Barrel deliver. Made with a looped construction, they dry quicker and absorb faster than most others, not to mention that they get softer and even more absorbent with every wash. You want towels that will last you the year (and then some!) -- and these will! We also love that you can buy these in a bundle and get your washcloths, hand towels and bath towels with one add-to-cart."