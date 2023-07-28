If you or someone in your family is headed off to college this year, now's the perfect time to shop for all the best dorm essentials.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up her finds for dorms, including the best mini fridge, the best mattress topper, the best towels and of course, the essential shower shoes.
Continue below to shop her picks!
Best mini fridge
Magic Chef Retro 3.2 cu. ft. 2 Door Mini Fridge in Red
Price: $279 • From: The Home Depot
"According to Google, it's the No. 1 most-searched dorm room essential: the mini-fridge!" Bergamotto explains. It has a 3.2 cubic foot capacity and "can store everything from beverages to ice cream with ease!"
Best mattress topper
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Gel Infused Twin XL Mattress Topper, CertiPUR-US Certified, Dorm Room Essentials
Price: $72.99 • From: Amazon
"Dorm-room beds are notoriously no-frills and need all the help they can get in the comfort department. Mattress toppers can instantly transform the entire sleep experience, and with a whopping 108,000 reviews, this is the mattress topper to get," Bergamotto says. "Developed with pressure-relieving memory foam, this 3-inch topper adds softness and extends mattress life. Total upgrade!"
Best sheet set
Sweet Home Collection 5 Piece Comforter Set Bag Solid Color All Season Soft Down Alternative Blanket & Luxurious Microfiber Bed Sheets, Gray, Twin
Price: $37.99 • From: Amazon
Bergamotto notes that this bed-in-a-bag comes in over 20 colors and patterns and includes an "incredible" five-piece set.
"Reviewers were impressed with how well they washed -- softer with every rinse! -- and how affordable they are for the quality," she says. "And if you're not a co-ed or shopping for one, this is also a fantastic buy for your own bedroom with sizes ranging from twin to king."
Best towels
Crate & Barrel Organic 800-Gram Grey Turkish Bath Towel
Price: $29.95 • From: Crate & Barrel
"Towels are the kind of item you don't want to skimp on," Bergamotto says. "You're looking for strength, durability and softness because they are high-use items that must be comfortable and require quality. These organic cotton towels from Crate & Barrel deliver. Made with a looped construction, they dry quicker and absorb faster than most others, not to mention that they get softer and even more absorbent with every wash. You want towels that will last you the year (and then some!) -- and these will! We also love that you can buy these in a bundle and get your washcloths, hand towels and bath towels with one add-to-cart."
Best shower shoes
"Everyone needs a pair when you go away to college!" Bergamotto says. These come in 16 colors and are non-slip with nearly 40,000 positive reviews.
Best microwave
"You wouldn't think a high-quality microwave could be aesthetically pleasing and affordable, but this one from Galanz ticks all the boxes," Bergamotto says. "Compact and cute, this 700-watt mini machine also has a removable turntable making messes easy to clean up."
Bergamotto adds you can use Walmart's "View in Your Home" feature to see how the home decor and furniture looks in your space.
Best tech accessory
Chromecast with Google TV - Streaming Entertainment in 4K HDR
Price: $49.98 • From: Walmart
"This tiny device unlocks an entire world of content," Bergamotto says. "You can connect it wirelessly from your computer to your television to access movies, shows, music and live TV from across apps and subscriptions. ... It's convenient and functional and is one of those items you might want to get for your college kid and also for your own home!"
Best coffee maker
Keurig K-Mini Oasis Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Price: $99 • From: Walmart
"College kids love coffee, but a daily cup of joe habit can leave them broke, and a traditional coffee maker yields a waste of time, energy and resources," Bergamotto says.
Bergamotto recommends this mini single-serve coffee maker that can fit anywhere! It's less than 5 inches wide and perfect for tiny countertops. Coffee can be made in minutes and is available in a variety of matte finish colors.
Best surge protector
Ditch the tangled cords with this power strip tower extension cord that creates more space! With eight AC outlets and four USB charging ports, one buyer's review said they "could write poetry about this."
Best room fan
Amazon Basics 3 Speed Small Room Air Circulator Fan, 11-Inch, Blade, Black, 7.6"D x 14.8"W x 14.1"H
Price: $34.08 • From: Amazon
"As high temps continue to soar, this room fan is a must! This fan from Amazon Basics has three speed settings and improves air flow in small spaces. With over 45,000 reviews, one buyer called this table fan a "small wonder."