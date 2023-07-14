Getting glam in the heat isn't an easy task.
Thankfully, Lori Bergamotto and the team of "GMA" makeup artists found the best summer beauty products to help achieve your desired makeup look with ease.
For example, the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara can stand up to the humidity when you need it most. There's also Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm with SPF15 so you can hydrate your lips and product them from the sun, too.
Those looking for a new summer blush can try the Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick. "Good Morning America" makeup artist Camille Zola recommended this cream blush, which you can reapply as needed.
Continue below to shop all these picks and more!
Foundation
NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
Price: $50 • From: Nordstrom
"The heat and humidity of summer can make foundation look uneven or downright streaky," Bergamotto said. "NARS' Ultra Radiance boasts 16 hours of fade-resistant, buildable coverage without feeling heavy. Made with raspberry, apple and watermelon extracts, this sweat-resistant, skin-matching formula looks natural all day long. 'GMA' makeup artist Alyssa Shackil uses it when her clients have long, active work days."
Face palette
NATASHA DENONA Bloom Face Glow Palette
Price: $59 • From: Ulta
"An everything-you-need palette that includes a cream blush, highlighting powder, luxe highlighting cream and powder, Natasha Denona's Bloom Palette is 'GMA' makeup artist Elena George's pick for a summer beauty must-have," Bergamotto said.
"I add this to everyone in the summertime for a lit-from-within glow," George told Bergamotto. "The highlighter delivers the perfect beachy bronze on any skin tone."
Blush
MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Blush Stick
Price: $30 • From: Sephora
"Zola loves this dual-ended blush stick for a natural, dewy hit of color in the summer," Bergamotto said.
Zola told Bergamotto, "When it gets hot or humid outside, opt for a cream blush -- it looks modern. This one is sheer and buildable, so you can reapply as needed without overdoing it."
Waterproof mascara
"Mascara can be tricky on a sweltering summer day. Thick, lash-lengthening formulas are prone to melting and smudging, leaving you with the undesired effect of racoon eyes," Bergamotto said. "'GMA' makeup artist Andrea Fairweather Bailey recommends L'Oreal's Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara 'for a long-lasting, lash-lengthening look.'"
Lip balm
GMA makeup artist Brooke Glaser told Bergamotto: "I like this for the daytime for something that delivers a natural, sheer hint of color, but it's buildable without being flaky too -- perfect for layering on with a lip liner for a more finished look."
Eye shadow pencil
Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil
Price: $29 • From: Sephora
Bergamotto said this eyeshadow is a "bestseller for a reason." Not only is it long lasting -- it can be worn for up to 10 hours -- the cream pencil also enhances your eye color.
Michelle Bonaparte, ABC News makeup artist, says she always carries this product in her bag because "it looks good on everyone."
"Sun, sweat, heat, humidity, even a dip in the pool is no match for this eye shadow,” Bonaparte told Bergamotto.
Setting spray
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
Price: $32 • From: Sephora
Tired of having to touch up your makeup throughout the day? Try this waterproof setting spray! ABC News makeup artist Pierre Varnado called it a game changer.
"It locks in a look and keeps makeup from melting," Varnado told Bergamotto.
Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 46
Price: $40.85 • From: Amazon
With 20,000 five-star reviews, this sunscreen is great for everyday wear. It's hypoallergenic, oil-free and is made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.
Bergamotto labeled this sunscreen her "'never leave home without' item!"
"It delivers just enough of a tint to feel like you have some coverage but that you're not in a full face of makeup at the beach," said Bergamotto.